Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With a Larger-Than-Life Party

Related : Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Daughter True's 2nd Birthday in Quarantine

In true Khloe Kardashian fashion, she celebrated her 36th birthday with a bang!

On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kicked off her b-day festivities by reading "sweet and beautiful messages" from her fans and followers.

"Hi you guys!!!! It's barely 9 AM and I am flooded with so many sweet and beautiful messages," she wrote on Twitter. "I love you guys so much and I could not feel more loved! Thank you 1 million times thank you!! I love you ALL."

Shortly after, Khloe teased behind-the-scenes pictures of her larger-than-life party plans. On Instagram Stories, she showed off the massive pink balloons that filled her home (and also spelled her nickname Koko), the breathtaking bouquets of flowers she received and the yummy treats that were displayed.

Moreover, the Good American founder had an inflatable slide that featured her face. Yes, really! And that wasn't the only thing she had with her famous looks. Pillows, cookies and more featured images of herself.