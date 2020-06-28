Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With a Larger-Than-Life Party

In true Khloe Kardashian fashion, she celebrated her 36th birthday with a bang!
On Saturday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kicked off her b-day festivities by reading "sweet and beautiful messages" from her fans and followers.
"Hi you guys!!!! It's barely 9 AM and I am flooded with so many sweet and beautiful messages," she wrote on Twitter. "I love you guys so much and I could not feel more loved! Thank you 1 million times thank you!! I love you ALL."
Shortly after, Khloe teased behind-the-scenes pictures of her larger-than-life party plans. On Instagram Stories, she showed off the massive pink balloons that filled her home (and also spelled her nickname Koko), the breathtaking bouquets of flowers she received and the yummy treats that were displayed.
Moreover, the Good American founder had an inflatable slide that featured her face. Yes, really! And that wasn't the only thing she had with her famous looks. Pillows, cookies and more featured images of herself.
All in all, it was a larger-than-life party. It appeared her loved ones got to celebrate her special day with her too. True Thompson was seen enjoying the inflatable slide, while later on, Khloe ended up getting into a playful fight with sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.
Of course, Kylie Jenner caught it all on-camera. Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble and Tristan Thompson also joined in on the fun.
To see how the Good American founder celebrated her 36th birthday, scroll through our gallery below!