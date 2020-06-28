Beyoncé Is Releasing a New Visual Album on Disney+... So Let's Get in Formation

Now let's get in formation...
Just when people were winding down and getting ready to hit the lights, Beyoncé surprised fans with a teaser for her upcoming visual album, Black Is King. No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you with this exciting announcement.
In fact, the 38-year-old star is set to release her new visual album—which she wrote, directed and executive produced—on Disney+ next month. Black Is King will premiere globally on July 31 on the streaming service, according to a press release sent to E! News.
Queen Bey blessed fans with a one-minute teaser on her website on Saturday night. The upcoming project "reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns."
"Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture," a statement read in the press release. "The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence."
According to Disney and Parkwood Entertainment, Bey's new visual album is based on the music from The Lion King: The Gift, and features artists and special guest appearances.
"Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience," read a statement. "The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future."
Similar to the visual album for Lemonade, Beyoncé's upcoming project is also full of elaborate, lavish and breathtaking costuming.
News of the "Spirit" singer's exciting project comes exactly one week after she released a new single titled "Black Parade." It was like déjà vu for the Beyhive.
In honor of Juneteenth, the 38-year-old star surprise dropped her catchy tune, and simultaneously released an extensive directory on her website that highlighted Black-owned businesses.
Fans of the superstar just might see more of her on their timeline, because she's set to receive the Humanitarian Award at the 2020 BET Awards tonight. In addition, she's nominated in several categories, including the BET Her Award.
Moreover, Blue Ivy is also nominated with her famous mom since she's featured on the song "Brown Skin Girl." WizKid and SAINt JHN are also nominated with Beyoncé.