Beyoncé Is Releasing a New Visual Album on Disney+... So Let's Get in Formation

Just when people were winding down and getting ready to hit the lights, Beyoncé surprised fans with a teaser for her upcoming visual album, Black Is King. No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you with this exciting announcement.

In fact, the 38-year-old star is set to release her new visual album—which she wrote, directed and executive produced—on Disney+ next month. Black Is King will premiere globally on July 31 on the streaming service, according to a press release sent to E! News.

Queen Bey blessed fans with a one-minute teaser on her website on Saturday night. The upcoming project "reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns."

"Black Is King is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture," a statement read in the press release. "The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence."