Celebrate the Last 30 Years of Music With These Unforgettable Moments

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

How does one go about distilling three decades worth of music into a list of just 30 moments?

The short answer? You don't. At least, not easily.

Over the last 30 years in the music industry—from 1990 to today—that E!'s been covering since our debut, there's been no shortage of truly incredible sounds and even more incredible stars responsible for them. We've seen superstars like Britney Spears, Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez rise. We've listened as genres have come and gone. (We hardly knew ye, grunge!) And one thing has always remained constant: The music has, quite literally, never stopped.

So, again, 30 years in 30 moments? A Herculean undertaking. One that naturally won't satisfy everybody, but one in which we hope tells the story of these last three decades in as thorough a way possible.