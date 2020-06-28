Jada Pinkett-Smith and Son Jaden React to Clip of Shane Dawson ''Sexualizing'' 11-Year-Old Willow Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith and son Jaden Smith took to Twitter to call out Shane Dawson after an old clip of the YouTuber resurfaced where he appears to be touching himself inappropriately to a poster of Willow Smith when she was 11 years old.

Jada and Jaden's tweets comes a day after the 31-year-old YouTuber shared a new video, titled "Taking Accountability," where he addresses renewed criticism he's facing for his use of blackface, the N-word and other offensive comments.

On Saturday, June 27, the mother of two wrote on Twitter, "To Shane Dawson ... I'm done with the excuses."

Following his mother's tweet, Jaden took to his own social media account and wrote, "SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT."

In a follow-up tweet, he added, "This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay."