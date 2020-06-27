Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Support Campaign to Boycott Facebook Advertising

Related : Meghan Markle Says "George Floyd's Life Mattered"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to lead by example.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the couple is supporting the Stop Hate For Profit campaign. The organization is calling on all "businesses to stand in solidarity with our most deeply held American values of freedom, equality and justice and not advertise on Facebook's services in July."

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed the news to the publication. Additionally, a source close to the pair told the magazine, "As we've been developing Archewell, one of the areas The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keen to address is online hate speech, and we've been working with civil rights and racial justice groups on it."

Archwell is a non-profit organization the couple recently created. In April, they told The Telegraph they intend to "do something of meaning, to do something that matters" with their new venture.

"Over the past few weeks, in particular, this issue has become even more vital and they have been working to encourage global CEOs to stand in solidarity with a coalition of civil and racial justice groups like the NAACP, Color of Change, and the Anti-Defamation League, which are calling for structural changes to our online world," the source told Harper's Bazaar.