Andy Herren Says Diversity on Big Brother ''Has Always Been Atrocious''

Andy Herren is speaking out about the issue of "minority representation" on Big Brother.

On Friday, June 26, former winner of the fifteenth season of the reality TV show spoke out about his experience on Big Brother. "I was the first gay winner in Big Brother history and after my win I wasn't invited back once," he began on Twitter. "Not even to host a competition. But men who have demeaned gay people and trans people have repeatedly been asked back not only to Big Brother but to other CBS shows. This sucks."

In a previously shared tweet, the 33-year-old responded to news that a Survivor alumni had launched a petition demanding more diversity on the hit reality series, adding, "Do Big Brother next please!!!!!!!!! Diversity on Big Brother has always been ATROCIOUS. The reason straight white men do so well is because there are so many of them!!!!!"

"I'm essentially arguing 2 things in my tweets," Herren added in another tweet. "CBS can no longer selectively pick and choose who outrages them. It's bullshit. Minority representation IS a huge problem. Gay houseguests being made side characters/lack of black houseguests/etc. This need to be addressed."

In a statement given exclusively to E! News, the former Big Brother winner elaborated on what he meant about the lack of diversity and inclusion on the reality TV show and why he's speaking up now.

"It is important to speak up because Big Brother has always had a problem with minority representation," he told E! News. "There are usually at most two Black house guests and one gay house guest and Latino and Asian representation is even worse."