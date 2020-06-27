Ariana Grande Celebrates Her 27th Birthday With a Midsommar-Themed Party

What in carnation!

Ariana Grande celebrated her 27th birthday with her nearest and dearest on Friday. And it appeared the pop star's special day was one to remember.

Not only did she make her relationship with Dalton Gomez Instagram official, but she played dress up and enjoyed a Midsommar-themed party. Even though Ariana celebrated her 27th birthday at home, she turned it into a dreamy garden.

The "7 Rings" songstress was surrounded by bouquets of flowers. She even incorporated the theme into her wardrobe and makeup, as she channeled Florence Pugh's character in the film.

For the special occasion, the pop star donned a colossal flower crown that featured colorful petals. Along with her headpiece, she rocked fun and whimsical makeup. Enhancing her cat-eye and fluttery false lashes, she showed off dainty flowers that were drawn on her lids.

Makeup artist, Michael Anthony, was the mastermind behind the playful look.