Kelly Clarkson Thanks Estranged Husband for "Believing" in Her Following Daytime Emmy Win

Kelly Clarkson has a winning attitude!

The talk show host and singer may have recently filed for divorce from her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, but she's sharing a few kind words about him.

On Friday, the 38-year-old star learned that she won a Daytime Emmy Award for The Kelly Clarkson Show. She earned an award for the category: Entertainment Talk Show Host.

"OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y'all so much," she wrote on Twitter following her win. "And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!! I can't wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!"

Shortly after, the songstress took a moment to thank Brandon for all of his support—whom she credited as the one who encouraged her to do the show in the first place.

"Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show," Kelly expressed.