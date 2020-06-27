Jojo Siwa Says Goodbye to Her Blonde Hair and Debuts a Major Transformation

Related : JoJo Siwa Turns 17! How the Teen Star Made It Big

JoJo Siwa is that you?!

The 17-year-old star just kissed her famous blonde hair goodbye and revealed a major makeover on Instagram. On Friday night, the YouTube sensation showed off her hair transformation, in which she revealed her brunette color.

"wait for it.....," she captioned her short video clip.

In the footage, JoJo stepped into frame rocking her famous side ponytail with a massive pink bow accessory. You know, the usual. Soon after, she walked away and left viewers in suspense.

It wasn't long before she entered the room and showed off her new 'do. She revealed her brunette hair and gave it some volume with her loose curls. She still kept her signature style, and parted her hair to the side.

This isn't the first time in recent months the 17-year-old star has switched up her looks. Ahead of her birthday in May, she took down her famous ponytail to let her hair run wild and free. She rocked beachy waves for her special day.