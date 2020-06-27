Get Ready to Swoon and Revisit E!'s First Set Visit to Beverly Hills, 90210

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.
Where were you when Beverly Hills, 90210 premiered on Fox? We were on set.
Audiences traveled to West Beverly Hills High School for the first time on October 4, 1990. It was there they met Brandon Walsh (Jason Priestley), Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty), Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth), Steve Sanders (Ian Ziering), Andrea Zuckerman (Gabrielle Carteris), Dylan McKay (Luke Perry), David Silver (Brian Austin Green) and Donna Martin (Tori Spelling). The show would go on to define a generation and help usher in a genre of television that's still incredibly popular: the teen drama.
"It's not a high school show at all. It may take place in a high school at certain times, but it's basically—most of it is out of the high school and we're dealing with real situations. We're dealing with a lot of controversial issues, which is wonderful," Doherty told us. "This is not a TV show, we're not a sitcom, and we're not the normal one-hour drama show, we are more like a film."
She's not wrong. The show also contributed to a number of trends in fashion and style.
"She's the girl you want to watch to see what she's wearing, to see how her hair's done—I mean, that sounds awful, but, I mean, people are going to look at her that way, but you have to know that there's a whole other side to her," Garth said in the E! interview above.
Perry told us he thought it was interesting that he and Garth were playing the quintessential Beverly Hills kids, but "we both come from a farm."
"My first car was a lawnmower, actually," Garth said.
Click play on the video above to see Perry crash Priestley's interview and talk about their chemistry together and Perry's infamous hair.