Get Ready to Swoon and Revisit E!'s First Set Visit to Beverly Hills, 90210

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

Where were you when Beverly Hills, 90210 premiered on Fox? We were on set.

Audiences traveled to West Beverly Hills High School for the first time on October 4, 1990. It was there they met Brandon Walsh (Jason Priestley), Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty), Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth), Steve Sanders (Ian Ziering), Andrea Zuckerman (Gabrielle Carteris), Dylan McKay (Luke Perry), David Silver (Brian Austin Green) and Donna Martin (Tori Spelling). The show would go on to define a generation and help usher in a genre of television that's still incredibly popular: the teen drama.