Clare Crawley's Season of The Bachelorette to Officially Begin Filming

Everything's (finally) coming up roses for Clare Crawley.

After the coronavirus pandemic delayed production on Season 16 of The Bachelorette, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television—which produces the ABC series—confirmed to Variety that plans are officially in place for filming to resume shortly.

Unlike past seasons, where contestants travel around the world on a journey to find love, Clare and her suitors will remain in an isolated location for the entire duration of the season. A source familiar with production operations tells Variety that the cast will be "traveling very soon" to a "private area" in Southern California in order to self-quarantine before the cameras start rolling.

"It will be a super safe paradise for everyone to shoot the show," the source insists.