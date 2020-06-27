All the Times Blue Ivy Has Proven She Runs the World at Only 8 Years Old

Related : Beyonce's Beyhive Is Buzzing Over Blue Ivy's Mother's Day Cameo

Who runs the world? Blue Ivy.

Sunday, Jun. 28 marks a very special day for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest child. We're, of course, talking about the 2020 BET Awards, where the 8-year-old is nominated for her first BET Award nomination.

Specifically, the young miss Carter is nominated for the BET Her Award for her work on mom Beyoncé's song, "Brown Skin Girl," featuring WizKid and SAINt JHN.

This is just the latest nomination for the up-and-comer as "Brown Skin Girl," which is featured on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album, won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.

With parents like Beyoncé and Jay-Z, it isn't shocking to see that Blue Ivy is already becoming a household name. Whether she's stealing the spotlight from her famous parents at industry events or giving informative PSAs, the 8-year-old is certainly living her life to the fullest.