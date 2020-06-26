WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
PrideRacial JusticeE! Turns 30Global Goal Unite for Our FutureJustin Bieber

This Year's Best Beach Totes and Summer Bags

Shop the trends from Rebecca Minkoff, Draper James and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jun 26, 2020 9:09 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopDaily DealsShop Fashion
E-comm: Best beach totes/ summer bags

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As the weather heats up, it's time to switch out your handbag for something more light and bright and to invest in a new beach tote if you're headed on vacation. The biggest trend we're seeing this year is wicker on bags both big and small.

Below, shop the summer bags you need in this trend and more from Rebecca Minkoff to Draper James.

read
These 13 House Dresses Are Our New Comfy Summer Uniform

Birdy Crossbody

Cross-body bags are great for running around in the summer, and the white hue of this one is fresh for the season. We love its statement fringe tassel.

$218
Hobo

Mar Y Sol New Mia Cross Body Bag

The crocheted raffia material of this cross-body bag screams summer. Check out its fringe details.

$59
Shopbop

Trending Stories

1

Surprising Secrets About The Notebook Revealed

2

Christina Aguilera Recalls Being Told to Change Her Stage Name

3
Exclusive

Is Larissa Jealous of Colt's New Girlfriend on 90 Day Fiancé?

Shira Woven Tote Bag

These woven leather totes that come in four different hues all have a matching printed scarf. We're partial to the pink option.

$120
$90
Anthropologie

Mar Y Sol Ibiza Tote

Whether you're at the beach or the farmer's market, this tote with a colorful pom pom accent is perfect. It brings a splash of summery color to your outfit.

$145
Banana Republic

Montauk Woven Tote Bag

This timeless rattan tote is meant for the beach. It come with a removable strap so you can wear it cross-body too.

$68
Anthropologie

Straw Tote

You can't go wrong with a straw tote for picnics. You'll have this classic one for years to come.

$135
Draper James

LC Lauren Conrad Small Half-Moon Tote Bag

This small straw bag with rose gold-tone hardware is an affordable way to get in on the wicker trend. It comes with a fun tassel accent.

$49
$27
Kohl's

Kayu St Tropez Tote

This classic straw tote comes with cute pom poms and wrapped handles.

$135
Shopbop

LC Lauren Conrad Wicker Heart Crossbody Bag

You can't go wrong with this sweet heart-shaped wicker bag with rose gold-tone hardware.

$49
$27
Kohl's

Love Too Micro Bag in Flamingo

A pop of color is always a great choice for the summer and this tiny leather bag in hot pink won't get in your way when you're running around town.

$148
Rebecca Minkoff

ALOHA Collection Umbrella Stripe Zipper Tote in Pool

This bag is perfect for the pool or beach because it's waterproof and you won't have to worry about messing it up. Plus, it's a feel-good purchase: Each year ALOHA Collection donates 5% of its profits to Hawaii-based conservation organization Mālama ‘Āina.

$58
Amazon

Love Too Crossbody in Military

A camel tone bag offers a great natural look for the summer. We're loving this one's glam brass gold chain strap.

$298
Rebecca Minkoff

Ready for more summer essentials? Shop these stylish swimsuits under $50 and these house dresses that are our new comfy summer staple.

Trending Stories

1

Surprising Secrets About The Notebook Revealed

2
Exclusive

Is Larissa Jealous of Colt's New Girlfriend on 90 Day Fiancé?

3

Clare Crawley's Bachelorette to Officially Begin Filming

4

Alia Shawkat Sets the Record Straight on Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

5

Taylor Swift Condemns Census for "Erasure" of Transgender People

Latest News

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Family Honors Beth Chapman 1 Year After Death

Exclusive

Shahs of Sunset's Ali's Restraining Order Against Reza Denied

Clare Crawley's Bachelorette to Officially Begin Filming

These Services Deliver Wine & Spirits Straight to Your Doorstep

Christina Aguilera Recalls Being Told to Change Her Stage Name

This Year's Best Beach Totes and Summer Bags

Update!

Ron Jeremy Pleads Not Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Four Women