This Year's Best Beach Totes and Summer Bags

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As the weather heats up, it's time to switch out your handbag for something more light and bright and to invest in a new beach tote if you're headed on vacation. The biggest trend we're seeing this year is wicker on bags both big and small.
Below, shop the summer bags you need in this trend and more from Rebecca Minkoff to Draper James.
Birdy Crossbody
Cross-body bags are great for running around in the summer, and the white hue of this one is fresh for the season. We love its statement fringe tassel.
Mar Y Sol New Mia Cross Body Bag
The crocheted raffia material of this cross-body bag screams summer. Check out its fringe details.
Shira Woven Tote Bag
These woven leather totes that come in four different hues all have a matching printed scarf. We're partial to the pink option.
Mar Y Sol Ibiza Tote
Whether you're at the beach or the farmer's market, this tote with a colorful pom pom accent is perfect. It brings a splash of summery color to your outfit.
Montauk Woven Tote Bag
This timeless rattan tote is meant for the beach. It come with a removable strap so you can wear it cross-body too.
Straw Tote
You can't go wrong with a straw tote for picnics. You'll have this classic one for years to come.
LC Lauren Conrad Small Half-Moon Tote Bag
This small straw bag with rose gold-tone hardware is an affordable way to get in on the wicker trend. It comes with a fun tassel accent.
Kayu St Tropez Tote
This classic straw tote comes with cute pom poms and wrapped handles.
LC Lauren Conrad Wicker Heart Crossbody Bag
You can't go wrong with this sweet heart-shaped wicker bag with rose gold-tone hardware.
Love Too Micro Bag in Flamingo
A pop of color is always a great choice for the summer and this tiny leather bag in hot pink won't get in your way when you're running around town.
ALOHA Collection Umbrella Stripe Zipper Tote in Pool
This bag is perfect for the pool or beach because it's waterproof and you won't have to worry about messing it up. Plus, it's a feel-good purchase: Each year ALOHA Collection donates 5% of its profits to Hawaii-based conservation organization Mālama ‘Āina.
Love Too Crossbody in Military
A camel tone bag offers a great natural look for the summer. We're loving this one's glam brass gold chain strap.
Ready for more summer essentials? Shop these stylish swimsuits under $50 and these house dresses that are our new comfy summer staple.