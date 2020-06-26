Taylor Swift Condemns 2020 Census for "Erasure of Transgender and Nonbinary People"

Related : Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello & More Celebs Show Support for Pride

In honor of Stonewall Day, Taylor Swift had a call to action for her fans.

On Friday, many familiar faces joined remotely in Pride Live's Stonewall Day livestream event, including President Barack Obama, Katy Perry and the "You Need to Calm Down" singer. Stonewall Day serves as an annual commemoration of the 1969 Stonewall uprising.

"Hey guys, it's Taylor," the Grammy winner began her message. "I wanted to say happy Pride Month. The Stonewall Inn has been such a symbol of rebellion in the face of oppression and such a safe place for people. I want to say thank you to everybody who works there, everyone who has worked there, everyone who's made it the place that it is."

As she recalled, "I was lucky enough to get to go and perform at the Stonewall Inn last summer when my friend Jesse Tyler Ferguson invited me to come and crash his set and everybody there was so lovely and wonderful."