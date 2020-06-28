The Most Unforgettable Red Carpet Moments From BET Awards

Related : Lizzo Is Feeling Like "Dat Bitch" at 2019 BET Awards

The 2020 BET Awards are only hours away, and we're looking back at some of the most memorable red carpet moments from previous award shows.

Bringing together the biggest names in entertainment and sports, the annual event, which will be hosted by Amanda Seales, honors the year's achievements in music, film, television and sports while also paying tribute to the stars that have been paving the way and using their platform to inspire change.

Among the nominees this year is Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is up for the BET Her Award along with her famous mom for their song "Brown Skin Girl," which was featured on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album. And on June 25, it was announced that the "Formation" singer will be receiving the Humanitarian Award to commemorate her years of philanthropic work.

While this year's celebrations will look a little different in the wake of the pandemic, it's safe to say that we'll miss watching our favorite stars walk the red carpet and deliver tons of viral and memorable moments as they make their way into the show.