The Most Unforgettable Red Carpet Moments From BET Awards

Relieve the most memorable moments from the BET Awards ahead of the 2020 ceremony, which will air tonight on BET and CBS on starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
By emily belfiore Jun 28, 2020 10:00 AMTags
The 2020 BET Awards are only hours away, and we're looking back at some of the most memorable red carpet moments from previous award shows.

Bringing together the biggest names in entertainment and sports, the annual event, which will be hosted by Amanda Seales, honors the year's achievements in music, film, television and sports while also paying tribute to the stars that have been paving the way and using their platform to inspire change.

Among the nominees this year is Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who is up for the BET Her Award along with her famous mom for their song "Brown Skin Girl," which was featured on The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack album. And on June 25, it was announced that the "Formation" singer will be receiving the Humanitarian Award to commemorate her years of philanthropic work.

While this year's celebrations will look a little different in the wake of the pandemic, it's safe to say that we'll miss watching our favorite stars walk the red carpet and deliver tons of viral and memorable moments as they make their way into the show. 

 

photos
The Greatest BET Awards Looks of All Time

Keep scrolling to relieve some of the greatest BET Award red carpet memories that we'll never forget:

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Destiny's Child, 2001

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams proved to be the ultimate trio with their matching ensembles at the first-ever BET Awards. 

L. Cohen/WireImage
Janet Jackson, 2002

The "Nasty" singer's torso-baring crop top and skirt combo still remains one of her most iconic looks to date. 

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Lil' Kim, 2003

The "Crush On You" rapper turned heads in this paisley set, which was comprised of a triangle bikini-styled top and a matching kimono. 

SGranitz/WireImage for BET Entertainment
Da Brat, 2003

Paying homage to Spongebob Squarepants, the "What'Chu Like" rapper brought the fun with this unforgettable ensemble. 

Maury Phillips/WireImage
Jaden & Willow Smith, 2011

In one of the cutest BET Award red carpet moments ever, the "Whip My Hair" singer gave dad Will Smith a sweet shout-out with her Fresh Prince of Bel-Air tee. Later in the evening, the brother-sister duo won the YoungStars Award. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Jamie Foxx, 2012

The Ray actor made a poignant statement on the red carpet by wearing a shirt that featured an image of Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old who was killed earlier that year. 

Prince Williams/Wireimage
Future & Londyn, 2015

The father-daughter pair posed for photos together while sporting matching bedazzled masks. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Blac Chyna & Amber Rose, 2015

Proving they're the best of friends, the stars served up a memorable twinning moment in their matching white suits. 

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Alicia Keys, 2016

The "Girl On Fire" singer attended the 2016 BET Awards makeup-free, creating one of her most iconic beauty looks. 

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
DJ Khalid & Asad, 2017

Marking one of their first red carpets together, the "Higher" hitmaker and his baby boy looked adorable as they made their way into the big show. 

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Janelle Monae, 2018

Arriving in style, the "Tightrope" singer made a bold statement with her rainbow gown, which she wore in celebration of Pride Month. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET
Meek Mill, 2018

In his first red carpet appearance since being released from jail in April 2018, the "Going Bad" rapper made a powerful statement with his ensemble. 

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
YG, 2019

The "Go Loko" rapper paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, who passed away earlier that year in January, with his ensemble, rocking a leather jacket that featured a portrait of the fallen musician on it. 

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Lil Nas X, 2019

The "Old Town Road" rapper made his BET Award debut with a stylish aqua blue suit, adding some flare to the carpet with its mismatched prints. 

Broadimage/Shutterstock
Lizzo, 2019

For her first BET Awards, the "Juice" singer also opted for a bold outfit. Taking to Instagram after the big event, she said, "No I'm not a branch at all look baby I'm the whole damn tree." 

