Faith Hill Calls for Mississippi to Change Its State Flag

Faith Hill is hoping for change in the state of Mississippi.

On Thursday afternoon, the country music singer took to Twitter where she called for legislatures to change the state flag of her hometown, which features the Confederate battle emblem.

"I am a proud MS girl and I love my home state. When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mom and dad, the church I grew up in, high school football and where I fell in love with music," she wrote to her 1.2 million followers. "Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894 (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag)."

Faith continued, "I understand many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride, but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters."

With the Mississippi legislature scheduled to vote today, Faith is calling for politicians to make a change.