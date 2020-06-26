The MixtapE! Presents Billy Porter, Shea Diamond and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Another week down, music lovers. And with it comes the end of another month. As we prepare to say goodbye to June, it means Pride celebrations will begin winding down, as well. With that in mind, we did things a bit differently around here this week. You'll notice that the artists featured below all have a connection to the LGBTQ community. Each of them are making wildly different music, all of it worthy of your time.
Your playlist for the weekend of June 26-28, 2020 has arrived. Happy listening and happy Pride!
Billy Porter — "Finally Ready"
Just before we say goodbye to Pride Month, the iconic Pose star has teamed with UK producer The Shapeshifters for a nu-disco delight all about being ready, at long last, to fall in love. As Porter's always-impeccable voice soars over the shimmering production, you'll have a hard time keeping a big ol' grin off your face.
Shea Diamond — "I Am America"
So, is this song brand new? No, it's not. But we make the rules around here, and this track from the trans singer-songwriter and activist deserves your attention. Written with gender-nonconforming pop powerhouse Justin Tranter, the irrepressible anthem serves as a potent and timely reminder of all that America is. "Let me make it crystal clear," Diamond belts. "We're here." If there's any justice, the track, which served as the theme song to HBO's powerful new series We're Here, will walk away with an Emmy this fall.
Pentatonix — "Home"
America's reigning a capella group returns with a new EP recorded entirely from the confines of their individual houses because, in case you forgot, we're still in the middle of a global pandemic. On this track, the quintet expertly mashes up just about every pop song that's ever mentioned the word "home" as only they can. Listen and, you know, stay in yours.
Greyson Chance — "Athlete"
On this atmospheric, synth-filled cut off the Love, Victor EP, the rising gay pop star perfectly encapsulates the adolescent longing that so many queer kids can relate to. "You are an athlete/On the field make me weak in my knees," Chance sings in the chorus. "You are an athlete/And I need you the most/And I want you on my team." By the time the track reaches its euphoric and emotional instrumental breakdown, you'll feel it in your bones.
Blimes and Gab — "Shellys (It's Chill)"
The rising rap duo out of the Pacific Northwest are due for their moment following a spotlight in a recent episode of HBO's Insecure. And their debut album Talk About It should be the thing to do it. This track is a real vibe on an LP full of 'em. You want that summer feeling? Here it is.
Arca feat. Rosalia — "KLK"
KiCk i, the new album from Venezuelan producer Alejandra Ghersi and her first since beginning her transition, is a singular experience. On this standout track, she teams up with the Spanish superstar for a bit of experimental pop that's impossible to even describe, but begs to be enjoyed.
Remi Wolf — "Down the Line"
This funky track off the SoCal musician's new EP I'm Allergic to Dogs is a sunny stunner that'll have you strutting around your house in no time. And the video's a trip.
SOKO — "Oh, To Be a Rainbow!"
As the French singer-songwriter says of her new single from forthcoming LP Feel Feelings, "This is my gay anthem! Let it be known! It's about turning all of my very straight girlfriends not so straight anymore! And about not wanting to be saved through a relationship but really wanting someone equal."
Reece — "Boy, Don't Cry"
On this gorgeous alt-pop track, the Virginia native explicitly discusses his sexuality for the first time. And we're all the better for it.
chloe moriondo — "manta rays"
The indie pop up-and-comer delivers more of the intimate confessional sound that first won fans over when she was singing directly to them from her bedroom on her YouTube channel.
Dai Burger feat. Kidd Kenn — "Naomi Walk"
These two queer rappers deliver the fiercest song of the week, one worthy of its supermodel namesake. Get into it.
