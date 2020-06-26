"Pop, Lock & Drop It" Rapper Huey Dead at 32 After Fatal Shooting

Related : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

The music world is mourning the loss of rapper Huey.

The star, best known for his 2006 hit debut single, "Pop, Lock & Drop It," has died, the St. Louis County Police Department confirmed. The performer, née Lawrence Franks Jr., was 32 years old.

Per police, Huey was brought to a local hospital on Thursday night after suffering "at least one apparent gunshot wound." The rapper was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, according to a press release issued by Sergeant Benjamin Granda.

A second person, described as a 21-year-old man, remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after he arrived to the Ferguson Police Department and was then transported for treatment, police confirmed.

According to authorities, the incident took place around the front yard of a home in Kinloch, Mo. and is currently under homicide investigation. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact investigators as detectives believe as many as 10 people were near the crime scene at the time, a press release noted.