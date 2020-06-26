6 Acts of Kindness That Will Inspire You

Related : Military Vet Makes PPE for Essential Workers - Friday Feels

Like Harry Styles so beautifully sang: "Maybe we can find a place to feel good and treat people with kindness."

And that's what E!'s Acts of Kindness series is all about, finding stories, big and small, about people coming together to help one another and hopefully feel a little better.

In this week's round-up of inspiring stories, one father and military veteran talks to E! about helping to make over 2 million PPEs (personal protective equipment) for essential workers, including 200,000 face coverings for military personnel. And that includes the base his son is currently stationed at.

Plus, an elderly home in Brazil hoping to help their patients struggling with the loss of close contact with their loved ones ended up creating a safe invention to bring family members together, and two of the world's biggest superstars stepped up to surprise some of their fans, including an emergency room nurse who has been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.