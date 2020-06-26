Kanye West Partners With Gap for New Yeezy Line

Related : Kim Kardashian West Feels Pressure to Model New Yeezy Looks

Kanye West is making moves.

On Friday, the "I Love It" rapper announced that he will be expanding his acclaimed YEEZY fashion empire with a long-term collaboration with Gap.

In a press release, West and the famous retailer declared that their new partnership will "disrupt retail," striving to "take the creativity, fashion leadership, global recognition and energy of YEEZY and fuel it with Gap brand's 51 years of expertise, 88% brand awareness, global reach and best-in-class supply chain" while also furthering the growth of YEEZY and introducing both brands to a new audiences.

Staying true to YEEZY's minimalist and athleisure-inspired aesthetic, YEEZY Gap Line will be comprised of modern and elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points, offering his creative direction and bringing his celebrated vision to Gap stores and its digital channels.

Fans of West's streetwear brand can expect to see the YEEZY Gap Line available in Gap stores and Gap.com in 2021.