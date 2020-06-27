They've Got Game: 18 Athlete Romances You Should Be Rooting For

Because make no mistake about it, these sports stars have got game.

When your resume includes Olympic medals and Super Bowl rings and World Series wins and some 23 Grand Slam singles titles (hi, Serena Williams!), one might think you have a bit of a home field advantage in the dating department. But these athletes' tales of romance include adorably earnest pick-up lines, rom-com worthy meet cutes and the type of go-for-the-gold grand gestures that come natural when you're used to being cheered on by scores of screaming fans.

And, frankly, they deserve a standing ovation. Because while Hollywood is filled with #relationshipgoals-worthy pairs (your Chrissy Teigen and John Legends of the world), these phenoms sure know how to step up to the plate and hit one out of the park romance-wise. You know, so to speak.

Check out just a few of the sports-minded couples we feel are truly in a league of their own.