Shop Star Spangled Americana Style for the Fourth of July

Check out the perfect Independence Day looks from Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jun 26, 2020 2:01 PM
E-Comm: Red White & Blue Star Spangled StyleE! Illustration

The Fourth of July is right around the corner, but don't worry because there's still time to order a festive star-spangled outfit. We've found the cutest, most comfortable Americana gear from tanks to shoes in red, white and blue.

Shop these finds from Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and more below for the perfect Instagram pic on Independence Day.

The Cutest Instagram-Ready Beach Towels

Up next, make a splash in Khloe Kardashian's new Good American swimwear and check out these best water bottles.

