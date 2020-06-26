Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne and More Stars Team Up for "Can't Cancel Pride" Coronavirus Relief Benefit

Celebrities are giving back in honor of Pride Month.

Stars including Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne and more teamed up with P&G and iHeartMedia for "Can't Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit For The LGBTQ+ Community," which helped raise money and visibility for the LGBTQ+ communities that have been impacted by the pandemic. The event collaborated with several LGBTQ+ organizations, among the foundations were GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and OutRight Action International.

Also on hand to show their support was Adam Lambert, Ben Platt, Big Freedia, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Sia, Ricky Martin, Neil Patrick Harris, Andrew Rannells and Darren Criss, who provided the night's entertainment with their moving performances and proved that nothing can get in the way of a Pride celebration.

Billy Porter, Bebe Rexha, Ciara, Dan Levy, Hayley Kiyoko, Lena Waithe, Matt Bomer, Nico Tortorella and Tituss Burgess also made special appearances throughout the night, with some taking to social media to participate in the viral "Wipe It Down" challenge to show their Pride.