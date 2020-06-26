WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
CFDA AwardsPrideRacial JusticeE! Turns 30Global Goal Unite for Our Future

BTS Drops "Stay Gold" Music Video and It's Guaranteed to Boost Your Mood

BTS sent fans into the weekend with an uplifting new music video for "Stay Gold."
By Samantha Schnurr Jun 26, 2020 1:13 PMTags
MusicMusic VideosBTS
Related: How BTS & K-Pop Fandoms Are Fighting for Racial Justice

BTS' newest music video will definitely help you stay gold. 

The beloved boy band sent fans—famously known worldwide as the BTS ARMY—into the weekend with something that is guaranteed to keep their spirit up: the music video for their single, "Stay Gold." Released early Friday, the video is an uplifting visual featuring plenty of sunshine and an apropos representation of the track title. The song, which the group dropped last week, will be featured as part of the original soundtrack for the Japanese drama, Spiral Labyrinth – DNA Forensic Investigation, and will reportedly serve as the theme song. 

The track will also be included on the group's upcoming fourth Japanese studio album, Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~. The highly anticipated album is due out on July 15, just months after releasing their number one and fourth Korean-language album, Map of the Soul: 7, in February. 

photos
Your Guide to K-Pop From BTS and Beyond

While fans await the next album, it will be a while before they're in the same room as the megawatt group again considering the previous Map of the Soul world tour schedule is being suspended and rescheduled amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Trending Stories

1

Mindy Kaling Rings in Her Birthday With Rare Pic of Daughter Katherine

2

Why Becca Kufrin Is Struggling in Her Union With Garrett Yrigoyen

3

Surprising Secrets About The Notebook Revealed

In the meantime, fans can keep their spirits up with help from the new "Stay Gold" music video. Check it out above!

Trending Stories

1

Mindy Kaling Rings in Her Birthday With Rare Pic of Daughter Katherine

2

Why Becca Kufrin Is Struggling in Her Union With Garrett Yrigoyen

3

Surprising Secrets About The Notebook Revealed

4

Jenna Marbles Announces Decision to "Move On" From YouTube

5

Demi Lovato Slays The Google-Translated Version of "Sorry Not Sorry"

Latest News

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Should Rethink Itself In Season 8

Stars Team Up for "Can't Cancel Pride" Coronavirus Relief Benefit

Russell Crowe & Ed Sheeran Once Took Shots Out of Johnny Cash's Grammy

BTS Drops "Stay Gold" Video and It's Guaranteed to Boost Your Mood

Exclusive

2000s Rewind: Watch Britney Spears & Other Stars Early E! Interviews

Demi Lovato Slays The Google-Translated Version of "Sorry Not Sorry"

Justin Bieber Files $20 Million Lawsuit Against Assault Accusers