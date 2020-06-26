Russell Crowe Reacts to Starring in First Film to Premiere Back in Movie Theaters

Ready or not, movie theaters are popping the popcorn and inviting cinephiles back inside.
Russell Crowe's upcoming thriller, Unhinged, marks the first film to premiere in theaters following shutdowns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. During a virtual sit-down with E! News, the A-lister said he believes movie-goers are in need of an escape—and Unhinged provides exactly that.
"What is normal? When do we return to whatever normal is going to be for us in the future? We don't know," he pondered. "I think there's a lot of people that made it really clear that they need to have some sort of feeling for their mental health that there's going to be some kind of balance."
What's more, Russell said he was "very surprised" to learn just how badly people were craving the movie theater experience.
As he described it, "Outside of seeing family and friends that people hadn't seen, the No. 1 thing they wanted to do was go to the cinema. The type of movie that they wanted to see.. I would have assumed comedy, I would have assumed love story, but the top genre on the list was thriller."
In Unhinged, a road rage incident leads Russell's character to stalk and torment a woman and her child.
As for the debate surrounding the re-opening of businesses as the outbreak continues, the Oscar winner had this to say: "In a way I think it's a little bit of perverse human self-preservation. We want to go back to that place we're familiar with, in that safe room where all the crazy stuff just happens on the screen. Not actually in our lives."
Unhinged opens in theaters July 10.