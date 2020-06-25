Jenna Marbles Announces Decision to "Move On" From YouTube

Jenna Marbles is leaving YouTube, 10 years after starting her popular channel.

The famous personality posted a brief video titled "A Message" to her channel, which has over 20 million subscribers, on Thursday. In the video, she explained that some of her viewers requested for her to address past controversies and apologize for her actions. "I'm happy to do that because what I want from the people that I support and that I like is to have accountability and to know that I am supporting someone whose morals and values align with my own," the 33-year-old explained. "Yeah there [are] things in my past I'm not proud of and I'm getting a lot of tweets from people saying, 'Why have you privated all these old videos and I have spent a lot of the last few days privating almost all of my old content."

She added, "I'm sorry if any of that holds any nostalgia for you but I'm literally not trying to put out negative things into the world."