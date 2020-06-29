E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

WELCOME!

As E! celebrates its 30th anniversary, we're taking a look back on all the famous families who opened up their lives for reality TV. Check in with the Deckers, Eastwoods and more now.
This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

Pop culture is always more fun with family.

Over the years, E! has brought you plenty of unforgettable families who have opened their lives up to strangers for various reality TV shows. And while cameras can't stay in homes forever, there's no denying the fandom that exists for many shows like Married to Jonas, Eric & Jessie: Game On and other popular projects.

As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and celebrate the couples and families who graciously gave fans a peek inside their reality. And believe it or not, you may be surprised to see who once had a show on E!

Before getting involved with drama on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards appeared in Denise Richards: It's Complicated. And long before Snoop Dogg teamed up with Martha Stewart, he starred in E!'s Snoop Dogg's Fatherhood.

We know, time flies when you're having fun.

Sit back and check in with E!'s famous reality TV families in our gallery below

E! Entertainment, Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Pam: Girl on the Loose

Ever wonder what Pamela Anderson does everyday? Fans received answers as they got an inside look into her life as a model, actress and ultimate Malibu mom. Today, Pamela continues modeling and maintains a close relationship with her two sons Brandon Lee and Dylan Lee. Spoiler alert: They've followed in mom's acting and modeling footsteps. 

E! Entertainment, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane

The E! series took fans inside Kimora Lee Simmons' double life as the CEO of a multimillion-dollar global empire and a mother to two precocious little girls. Today, the businesswoman is now raising an additional two sons as daughters Ming Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons work on the recently relaunched Baby Phat clothing brand.

E! Entertainment, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Vivienne Hu
Living Lohan

Back in 2008, cameras rolled as matriarch and manager Dina Lohan focused on launching the music and acting career of her other daughter Ali Lohan while keeping on top of Lindsay Lohan's schedule. Today, Dina is engaged to her online boyfriend Jesse Nadler while Ali remains a songwriter and artist. As for Lindsay, she explored more reality TV thanks to her MTV series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

E! Entertainment, Roger Kisby/Getty Images for REVOLVE
Holly's World

Following the success of Girls Next Door, Holly Madison allowed cameras to follow her life and career in Las Vegas. Today, the proud mother-of-two is moving forward after finalizing her divorce from husband of five years Pasquale Rotella. She has also written about her career in the best-selling books Down the Rabbit Hole and The Vegas Diaries.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage, Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Leave It To Lamas

Even though she won the London season of The Bachelor, Shayne Lamas didn't immediately experience her happily ever after. Instead, she appeared in an E! reality show as she attempted to build an acting career in Hollywood with the help of her famous father Lorenzo Lamas. Today, Shayne is the proud mom to two kids and is happily married to Nik Richie

E! Entertainment, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Denise Richards: It's Complicated

In 2008, Denise Richards gives viewers a glimpse into her life as she navigated through Hollywood, romance and motherhood. Today, Denise is happily married to Aaron Phypers and documenting her life on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Spoiler alert: It's a lot more dramatic—and complicated—then her E! series. 

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for The Hairt-Tique by Phil on Hair
Christina Milian Turned Up

Grammy-nominated singer Christina Milian joined her mom and sisters for a special E! reality series that kicked off in 2015. Since the show concluded, the singer welcomed her first child with boyfriend Matt Pokora. She also continues working with her family on their Facebook Watch series. 

E! Entertainment, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Snoop Dogg's Fatherhood

In the 2007 series, Snoop Dogg opened the doors to his home to reveal his domestic life with wife Shante Broadus and their three children Corde, Cordell and Cori. Fast-forward to today and the couple remains happily married with Snoop busier than ever. After all, it's not every dad who can rap, work with Martha Stewart and be a businessman. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage, David Livingston/Getty Images
Gastineau Girls

In 2005, cameras rolled and captured the daily exploits of Lisa Gastineau and Brittny Gastineau. Fast-forward to 2020 when Lisa serves as a luxury jewelry designer while Brittny is an art broker and curator in New York City. 

E! Entertainment, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Samsung
Eric & Jessie

When the show first premiered, Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker were considered a young celebrity couple madly in love. Today, the pair is still crazy about each other other as they celebrate seven years of marriage and raise three kids. And yes, Jessie remains a girl boss with her Kittenish fashion empire and singing career. 

E! Entertainment, Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment
Just Jillian

In 2016, Jillian Michaels allowed fans to see her life outside of the gym in her E! series. The show introduced Jillian's family and business partner who help her stay sane as she tries to balance her personal life with her busy career. Today, Jillian is happily dating Deshanna Marie Minuto and continues her business empire that includes a fitness app.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, Jesse Grant/Getty Images for A&E
Stewarts & Hamiltons

Kimberly Stewart was the central figure in this reality show that follows members of Alana Stewart and George Hamilton's families. Based on Instagram, the unique family remains tighter than ever. George Jr. Hamilton recently graduated from University of Pennsylvania while Alana and George came together for Father's Day

E! Entertainment, Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Giuliana & Bill

Premiering in 2009, Giuliana Rancic and Bill Rancic's reality show showed the power couple doing it all—juggling careers, fame and above all, family. Today, the duo remains busier than ever as they raise their son Duke. Giuliana, who is also a HSN designer, remains a member of the E! family as a Live From the Red Carpet co-host. And yes, the couple continues to expand their RPM restaurant empire. Cheers to success. 

E! Entertainment, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Married to Jonas

Pop culture fans fell in love with Danielle Jonas and Kevin Jonas as they got ready to settle into their New Jersey home to live a happy suburban life. Fast-forward to today and the couple is raising two girls while dad is busy working with his bros again in the Jonas Brothers

E! Entertainment, Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Mrs. Eastwood & Company

In 2012, fans watched the lives of Dina Eastwood and her daughters Francesca and Morgan Eastwood. While Dina would ultimately finalize her divorce from Clint Eastwood in 2014, their daughters also experienced plenty of change. Francesca gave birth to a baby boy in 2018 with Alexander Wraith. Morgan, however, remains relatively private on Instagram as she pursues acting and producing. 

E! Entertainment, Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN
Ice Loves Coco

We love Ice-T and Coco! For three seasons, the Hollywood couple opened up their lives for cameras. And before you predict that reality TV hurt their marriage, we're happy to say they are stronger than ever today. The couple continues to raise their daughter Chanel. And yes, Ice-T remains on NBC's long running series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

