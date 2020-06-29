The New Faces of Pride: Maisie Richardson-Sellers on Diversifying the Entertainment Industry and More

Related : Andy Cohen & More React to Historic LGBTQ Supreme Court Ruling

With coronavirus making large-scale festivals a public health hazard and widespread protests forcing the nation into a reckoning on racial inequality, this Pride season is one unlike any other. And yet, the spirit of a movement itself born out of a protest lives on. During the month of June, E! News asked some of Hollywood's newest generation of LGBTQ stars to share what Pride means to them in 2020.

Welcome to The New Faces of Pride.

For the last four years, Maisie Richardson-Sellers has won CW fans over with a pair of roles on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, first playing Amaya Jiwe (a version of the DC Comics character Vixen original to the series) for two seasons, followed by another two as shape-shifter Charlie. But the conclusion of the show's fifth and final season brought about the queer English actress' departure from the series so that she might, as co-showrunner Phil Klemmer told TVLine, "make her mark as a filmmaker on her own."