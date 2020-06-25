WELCOME!

Mindy Kaling Rings in a ''Very Special'' Birthday With New Photo of Daughter Katherine

In honor of her 41st birthday, Mindy Kaling shares a rare snapshot into life at home with little girl.
Mindy Kaling is feeling the love on her 41st birthday. 

One day after the actress celebrated her special day on Wednesday, June 24, Mindy shared a rare snapshot into life at home with her daughter, 2-year-old Katherine Kaling

"A very special birthday morning breakfast," she captioned and Instagram photo of the mother-daughter duo holding hands as they walked outside to enjoy the day together. 

Since giving birth to Katherine, who she oh-so sweetly calls Kit, in Dec. 2017, Mindy has shared only a small handful of photos of her daughter. She explained her decision to privately parent in a 2019 interview with Glamour, sharing, "It's really essential to my life that there be something not everybody knows about. That's a boundary, but it's a very small boundary. Everything else I really don't have any issue sharing."

The Office alum also touched on raising Katherine as a single parent and its impact on her many professional endeavors. 

"She just has me," Mindy shared. "I know at some point I will have to do less, because it's not like there's a dad at home picking up some of the slack. I think that's another reason I work so hard; because I know that when she gets a little bit older, I want to be able to take off more time to spend with her."

Aside from celebrating with Katherine, Mindy documented all the birthday messages and gestures she received from friends, including Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Mindy thanked the couple for sending her a bouquet of "magnificent flowers," writing on her Instagram Stories, "Mwah! Can't wait to see you guys!!"

Happy birthday, Mindy! 

