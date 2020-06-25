Lin-Manuel Miranda on Hamilton Resonating Amid "Incredible" Black Lives Matter Movement

Even the "language of revolution" being used at protests, as Miranda mentioned, is sometimes connected to Hamilton: "I've been so overwhelmed and humbled at seeing language from the show itself showing up at Black Lives Matter protests on signs all over the country; from fans who write 'History Has Its Eyes on You,' and 'Past patiently waiting...' I'm very proud of that."

Miranda went on to reveal more details about the release, which was pushed up for "a couple" of reasons, with "number one [being], the world just turned upside down."

"And right now, there's no live theater anywhere," Miranda explained. "And we found ourselves in the incredible position of being able to provide not just live theater, but this movie that Tommy Kail has taken three years editing, that is this snapshot of the company of Hamilton in June of 2016 performing after nearly a year."

"I mean, it's literally the week before I left the show that we filmed these performances," he added.