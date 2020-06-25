Chris Pratt Mourns the Death of His Ram Prince Rupert

Related : Watch Chris Pratt Accidentally Delete 51K Emails

Chris Pratt is mourning the loss of his beloved ram Prince Rupert.

Taking to Instagram, the Guardians of the Galaxy star paid tribute to his late pal with a sweet post.

"It's a solemn day at #StillwaterRanch as Prince Rupert the ram passed away," he wrote alongside a black and white photo of himself and Rupert sharing an adorable embrace. "He took his final rest # right next to the still water of the lake under a 100 year old apple tree. I'm very sad. I was the only one who could wrestle him down to clip his hooves. He was a big cuddler and sported the thickest most beautiful chocolate coat."

Pratt concluded the post, adding, "He will live on in our hearts and at the farm as many of his lambs will enter the flock this year."

In recent days, he has been updating fans on his ranch with several posts featuring his furry animals.