Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones Reuniting for New Normal People Special About Marianne and Connell

Fans of Normal People, the saga of Marianne and Connell isn't over just yet. At least if you have access to RTÉ Does Comic Relief.

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones are reprising their Normal People roles for two new special episodes set 40 years in the future. The shorts will air part of RTÉ Does Comic Relief .

According to The Independent, Comic Relief co-founder Richard Curtis confirmed the news that the special, Normal Older People, would be part of the programming on Friday, June 26.

"I promise you, these are two very special bits. It's so much better than anything we've ever made. I mean, I can't even say all about it, because there's a guest star in it. But it's really, really beautiful," Curtis told RTÉ Radio 1.