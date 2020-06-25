WELCOME!

Influencer Arielle Charnas Suffers an Ectopic Pregnancy

Something Navy blogger and influencer Arielle Charnas reveals she suffered an ectopic pregnancy. Find out why she calls it the “worst experience I’ve ever been through.”
Arielle Charnas Lawrence Busacca/Getty Images for Michael Kors

Influencer Arielle Charnas is ready to open up about her pregnancy journey.

On Thursday morning, the Something Navy blogger took to Instagram Stories and revealed that she suffered an ectopic pregnancy. 

"I went through something a couple weeks ago that I didn't share and it just sort of keeps coming whenever I get comments.  It's like all I think about is what I went through and I wish I could talk to some of you about it. So I'm just going to tell you what happened," she shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers. "So I was pregnant and I was expecting my third baby and things just went wrong and I ended up losing the pregnancy." 

Arielle continued, "So it's been a really difficult time for me. Especially, after having two healthy pregnancies. This just really came out of nowhere and was the worst experience I've ever been through."

The mother-of-two says she is going through an "emotional roller coaster." At the same time, she believes "everything happens for a reason."

"I was in the hospital and that is why I was away from the kids for a week but I'm okay," she shared. "I'm grateful because I'm okay. I'm healthy, I have my two babies and this just wasn't meant to be." 

Arielle continued, "To clarify, when I say I was in the hospital it wasn't a regular miscarriage it was an ectopic pregnancy. But I'm okay and I'm ready to move forward."

In a recent post on Something Navy, Arielle wrote a piece where she debated whether or not she should expand her family with a third child.

"I'm the kind of person who likes to be in control and know what's ahead, but at the same time I love the idea of ‘if it's meant to be it will be,'" she wrote. "No matter what, we'll be okay, we'll make it work."

"At the end of the day, I'm ready for wherever life takes us. I will be so grateful and so lucky to have a third child but would also feel so blessed to have just my two girls," Arielle continued. "Either way, it's better to let go of the things you can't control and roll with the waves – that's me talking, not my anxiety and I've never felt prouder of myself."

