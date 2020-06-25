WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
CFDA AwardsPrideRacial JusticeChange & Action: Racism in Canada On CTVE! Turns 30

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home Trailer Promises Little Growing Up But a Lot of Screaming

Peacock just unveiled the new trailer for Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, premiering July 15
By Lauren Piester Jun 25, 2020 6:03 PMTags
TVPsychCelebritiesEntertainmentPeacock
Peacock Original Programming, Psych 2Peacock

They're grown men, with real pubes!

Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill)are back in Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, and if you're worried they've grown up too much, you'd be wrong. They've grown up a little, but definitely not enough to prevent a whole movie full of shenanigans. You can now get a taste of those shenanigans in the new trailer, which is chock full of all the Psych goodness you crave.

There are nicknames, there are fistbumps, there is screaming, and there are possibly ghosts, and finally, there is Lassie. 

Carlton Lassiter was mostly absent from the first movie while Tim Omundson was recovering from a stroke, but now he's back and at the very center of the story.

As Shawn says, "This is a Lassie mystery."

As Shawn also says, "The stakes are possibly life and death, which means I need my collection of mustaches in order to snoop around undetected...for Lassie."

photos
Peacock Originals

Watch the trailer below!

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Professional Move After Royal Exit

2

Surprising Secrets About The Notebook Revealed

3

Ryan Lochte on Rio Scandal: "I Went From Making Millions to Zero"

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home starts with Lassiter in recovery after being shot and left for dead, and he begins to hallucinate things at his recovery clinic. Or is he hallucinating? It's not clear, so Shawn and Gus return to Lassie's side to help figure it out, while Juliet (Maggie Lawson) and Chief Vick (Kirsten Nelson) get up to their own, also Lassie-related shenanigans. 

"Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever," the movie description ominously reads. 

You can already watch the first four minutes, featuring Joel McHale as Lassie's dad, here

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home will debut along with the national launch of Peacock on July 15. 

E! and Peacock are both part of the NBC Universal family. 

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Professional Move After Royal Exit

2

Surprising Secrets About The Notebook Revealed

3

Ryan Lochte on Rio Scandal: "I Went From Making Millions to Zero"

4
Update!

Inside Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Epic Love Story

5

Tom Sandoval Breaks Silence on Vanderpump Rules Firings

Latest News

Cardi B Claps Back After Learning She’s Being “Cancelled” on Twitter

Chris Pratt Mourns the Death of His Ram Prince Rupert

Update!

Inside Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Epic Love Story

Charlie Puth's Song "Girlfriend" Will Have Fans Begging to Be His Love

More Normal People Is Coming, But There's a Catch

Jay Cutler Is Hunting a "Chicken Serial Killer" & Fans Can't Look Away

Disney's Splash Mountain to Be Re-Themed to Princess & the Frog