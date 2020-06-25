Dixie Chicks Reveal Group Name Change

You can call them The Chicks.

For decades, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Robison have been known as The Dixie Chicks. But now, the trio is leaving "Dixie" behind.

"We want to meet the moment," their website currently states. While the group has not offered any further explanation for the name change, they did also express gratitude to a former singing duo with whom they now share a name.

"A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to 'The Chicks' of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name," the women said in a statement. "We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters. Chicks Rock!"

The term "Dixie" has been historically used to reference the southern United States as well as the states that were part of the Confederacy during the Civil War. There is also the song, "Dixie," which originated in minstrelsy and later became the Confederacy's anthem.

The group's name change comes on the heels of fellow country music group Lady Antebellum's switch to Lady A amid the Black Lives Matter movement.