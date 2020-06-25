Ryan Lochte Reflects on Past Mistakes in New Doc: "I Went From Making Millions to Zero"

Related : Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid Welcome a Baby Girl!

Ryan Lochte is a changed man.

Peacock just released the first trailer for In Deep With Ryan Lochte, a new documentary that follows the Olympic gold medalist's journey to the Tokyo games, which have been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the clip, the 35-year-old reflects on past mistakes, including the Rio robbery scandal that tarnished his reputation.

"Something could have ended my life because I was stupid. I went from making millions to zero," Lochte says of losing sponsorships.

"The person that I am today, if I saw that Ryan Lochte, I would knock his ass out," the swimmer adds. "There's so much more to life. Wake up."