Brave New World First Look: See Exclusive Cast Pics & Watch the Official Trailer!

What a world?

E! News is exclusively revealing stunning new cast images from the Peacock original series Brave New World, which premieres July 15 when NBCUniversal's streaming service launches nationwide.

Based on Aldous Huxley's groundbreaking novel of the same name, the show imagines a utopian society called New London that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family and history itself.

When Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) leave New London and embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, they become embroiled in a violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London. John's arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt the utopian harmony.