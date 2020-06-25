Brave New World First Look: See Exclusive Cast Pics & Watch the Official Trailer!

What a world?
E! News is exclusively revealing stunning new cast images from the Peacock original series Brave New World, which premieres July 15 when NBCUniversal's streaming service launches nationwide.
Based on Aldous Huxley's groundbreaking novel of the same name, the show imagines a utopian society called New London that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family and history itself.
When Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay) leave New London and embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, they become embroiled in a violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich), who escapes with them back to New London. John's arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt the utopian harmony.
In the just-released trailer below, fans get a sneak peek of the sci-fi series as John quickly realizes life in New London might not be as "perfect" as they seem.
"You just need to embrace this place and let it be wonderful," John is told. "All you have to do is connect."
"If you're not happy, you're nothing at all," the trailer concludes.
Brave New World also stars Demi Moore as John's mother, who urges her son to find a better life in New London in the clip above.
Watch the trailer above for a preview and scroll through our photo gallery below to see all of our exclusive cast images before Brave New World's premiere next month!
Peacock launches Wednesday, July 15!
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)