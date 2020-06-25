WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
CFDA AwardsPrideRacial JusticeChange & Action: Racism in Canada On CTVE! Turns 30

Rob Kardashian Shares a Rare Photo of His Adorable Daughter Dream

By Allison Crist Jun 25, 2020 4:19 PMTags
FamilyCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsCelebritiesInstagramRob KardashianBlac ChynaDream Kardashian
Related: Rob Kardashian Celebrates 33rd Birthday With Family Messages

Daddy's little girl!

It's hard to believe it's been nearly four years since Rob Kardashian and his ex Blac Chyna welcomed their little girl, Dream Kardashian, but the proud father's latest Instagram post of his daughter shows just how much she's grown up in what seems like the blink of an eye.

In the photo of Dream, uploaded to Instagram Wednesday night—a rare move for Rob, who doesn't typically share many pictures on social media, especially of his child—the three-and-a-half-year-old is wearing red striped pajamas, making a pouting face at the camera while snacking on an apple before bedtime. 

"Night night," Rob captioned the adorable snapshot. 

The 33-year-old's post quickly garnered a number of gushing comments, including a few from Rob's very own sisters.

"The cutest," Kim Kardashian wrote, followed by Kourtney Kardashian adding, "dreamy."

Khloe Kardashian also commented, telling her little brother that Dream is "so cute!!!!"

read
Blac Chyna Shares New Photos of Dream Kardashian With Blue Hair
Instagram

Rob made his return to Keeping Up With the Kardashians this season when the Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered for a Trolls-themed birthday party he had organized for Dream.

"I am so proud of Rob and what a cute party he gave for Dream," mom Kris Jenner said in a confessional during the episode. "He wanted it to be so special. From the cake to the bubble guy, it was just so cute."

Take a look at photos from the birthday party and other sweet snaps of Dream from over the years by scrolling through the below gallery!

read
Dream Kardashian's Video Message to Dad Rob Kardashian Will Melt Your Heart

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Professional Move After Royal Exit

2

Myka Stauffer Admits She Was ''Foolish'' After Adoption Controversy

3

Ryan Lochte on Rio Scandal: "I Went From Making Millions to Zero"

In Costume

Dream on Halloween!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Pals

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian celebrates her third birthday alongside Kim Kardashian and Chicago West.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Love!

"Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!," Rob gushed. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Dream!

Dream celebrated her third birthday in style! On Sunday, Nov. 10, Rob shared a sweet photo series to Instagram that pictured his daughter looking happy as can be on a helicopter ride with her dad. 

Twitter
Play Date

Rob's little girl is all smiles while playing on a jungle gym.

Instagram
Hat's Off

Rob posted a pic of his "little lady" wearing an adorable sun hat by the pool.

Instagram
Bathing Beauties

Dream and cousin True cool off during a hot summer day in August 2019.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

Dream appreciates the wonders of a good vanilla milkshake. We get it! 

Twitter / Rob Kardashian
Uncle Kanye

"Best picture ever @kimkardashian," Rob tweeted, captioning this sweet photo of his daughter smiling with uncle Kanye West around Father's Day. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
BFF Cousins

Dream bonds with cousin True ThompsonKhloe Kardashian's daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Twitter
Goodnight Daddy

Dream wishes her dad a good night in this cute video.

Instagram
Easter 2019

The tiny tot is all smiles during the holiday.

Instagram
Kiss Kiss

Dream helped her aunt Khloe with her makeup in February 2019 and it's too stinking cute.

Instagram
Firehouse Fun

Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.

Instagram
Giving Back

Dream and True even made handmade cards to give to the firefighters!

Twitter
Winter White

"Bling blaww burr," Rob shared.

Twitter
All Grown Up

Two-year-old Dream looks so grown up in this latest pic from Rob, which he caption, "my babbbbyyyy."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
How Far I'll Go

"Moana!!" Rob tweeted on Thanksgiving 2018 weekend.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Strike a Pose

"LOL at her pose," Rob tweeted on Black Friday 2018.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

"Smoothieee Queen," Rob tweeted a week before Dream's second birthday.

Instagram / Blac Chyna
2nd Birthday

Blac Chyna posted these photos of her and Rob's daughter on her 2nd birthday.

Instagram
All Bundled Up

Blac Chyna posted this photo just ahead of Dream's 2nd birthday in November 2018.

Instagram
Cousin Love

Kim Kardashian's son bonds with his little cousin at Khloe Kardashian's unicorn-themed cupcake party in October 2018.

Instagram
Cousin Cupcake Party

Dream appears with cousins Stormi Webster, True, Chicago West and Saint West at a pink cupcake party in October 2018.

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Professional Move After Royal Exit

2

Myka Stauffer Admits She Was ''Foolish'' After Adoption Controversy

3

Love Is Blind's Jessica Reacts to Mark Cheating Allegations

4

Kelly Clarkson Shares Battle With Depression in Talk With Demi Lovato

5

Rob Kardashian Shares a Rare Photo of His Adorable Daughter Dream

Latest News

Dixie Chicks Reveal Group Name Change

Make a Splash in Good American's New Swim Collection

Ryan Lochte on Rio Scandal: "I Went From Making Millions to Zero"

Siesta Key Stars React to Alex Kompothecras’ Firing

Today's Best Sales: Carbon38, Nordstrom Rack, Outdoor Voices & More

Exclusive

Brave New World First Look: See Exclusive Cast Pics & Trailer

Elizabeth Banks Cast as Ms. Frizzle in Magic School Bus Film