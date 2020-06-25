Paul Rudd Jokes His Manhood Is "Even Bigger" Than His Paycheck

Paul Rudd and Chris Evans virtually assembled for a new episode of Variety's Actors on Actors issue. During their video chat, the Marvel stars talked about everything from Avengers to Rudd's manhood.
The latter topic came up after the Captain America celeb asked the Scott Lang actor about the "future plan" of Ant-Man and if there's going to be a third movie.
"Well yeah, we've—that's the idea," Rudd said. "I mean, I don't know what I'm supposed to say, what I'm not supposed to say. But with this quarantine, who even knows anything anymore."
After Evans asked if there were plans to shoot a movie anytime soon, Rudd said he's "not going to be able to say anything." So, the 39-year-old celebrity asked him something else.
"I might as well ask you what your paychecks are," Evans said. "I don't know. Paul, what's your penis size?"
This time, the 51-year-old star had an answer.
"It's even bigger than my paycheck," Rudd replied. "Put in your own Ant-Man joke there."
The famous friends also shared some MCU memories. For instance, Evans recalled filming a yearbook video set to Grease's "We Go Together" with Scarlett Johansson, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner and asking Rudd to join in on his first day on set of Captain America: Civil War. However, Evans refused to show the footage, calling it "way too embarrassing."
In addition, they chatted about how they used to play the word search game Boggle on set and how Rudd was the champ.
"You could be playing with a group of 20 people," Evans said. "The person who is going to win is Paul Rudd; the person who is going to come in nail-biting second is Don Cheadle and [Mark] Ruffalo will be way at the end."
In addition, the two talked about their work outside of the MCU, including their new TV shows. Rudd is acting in Netflix's Living With Yourself and Evans is starring in Apple TV+'s Defending Jacob.
To see their full interview, head on over to Variety.