Why Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger's Laugh Had Chris Pratt Concerned Early in Their Romance

There was a time Chris Pratt was suddenly concerned about dating Katherine Schwarzenegger.
As was revealed by her famous now-husband on Rob Lowe's new podcast, Literally!, the mom-to-be has a unique laugh—and one that momentarily made Pratt question their budding romance.
"Your wife has one of the most unmistakable laughs," Lowe pointed out to the actor, who not only was in agreement, but also had a story to share.
Pratt recalled, "The first time we started dating, the first few days she was laughing so much, like, I was like, 'God, I'm really killing it.'"
But, "then, she was really laughing. I was like,'Uh oh, oh no. Does she have an issue? She's got a thing going on. This is why she's single.' I thought she was like the Joker," he said, referencing the character, who has a condition that causes him to laugh uncontrollably.
However, "It turns out she doesn't have that issue. She just thought I was funny and it was really nice," Pratt clarified.
And, given that he's famously a funny person, it's a good match. "For me, it really works because I'm always trying to make people laugh and so, she likes to laugh, I make her laugh, it's a good fit," the Guardians of the Galaxy star told Lowe.
As their love story proves, it had indeed been a good fit. After dating for about a year, the two tied the knot last June and are now expecting their first child together.
The pregnant star said earlier this month during an Instagram Live with Dr. Zelana Montminy, "I have a very wonderful husband who's very, it's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. That's been helpful."
"Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby," she added, "because I'm learning as I go and it's been an interesting time to be pregnant."
More recently, Schwarzenegger paid tribute to Pratt, soon to be a father of two, on his 41st birthday. "Happy birthday and Father's Day to my wonderful, loving, exceptional husband," she wrote on Instagram. "What an amazing year you've had and I know this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love. I thank God every day for you. blessed to live life with you, watch you grow, and one of the greatest gifts has been watching you be the most loving and fun father. I wish you all the joy and happiness in the world on your birthday and every day. Happy birthday my love!"