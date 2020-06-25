The Cutest Instagram-Ready Beach Towels

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The perfect backdrop for your next beach or pool Instagram shot? An eye-catching, of-the-moment beach towel in a cheerful color or print.
So upgrade your towel this year with one of the options below from Bed Bath and Beyond, Urban Outfitters and more ranging from über-affordable to a splurge-worthy. You can never have too many beach towels, after all!
Turkish Cotton Pool Towel
Turkish towels are still on trend and this one has the cheerful phrase "the beach people" inscribed on it. It also comes in a blue or cream.
Ugg Napa Striped Beach Towel in Pink
How pretty are the pastel sunset hues of this super-soft beach towel? It's made of a plush Aegean cotton.
Island Republic Florida Beach Towel
If you're into the whimsical, this Sunshine State-inspired beach towel is your best bet. It's bright and cheery at an über-affordable price-point.
Slowtide Beso Cotton Beach Towel
We love the muted stripes on this Turkish-style cotton beach towel.
Campania Round Beach Towel
If you're looking for something unique, opt for this round beach towel perfect for a photo op. Its design was inspired by a vintage botanical print.
Matouk Schumacher Faubourg Cotton Horse-Printed Beach Towel
Stand out from the crowd with this quirky hand-drawn horse-print towel. It comes in two other colors as well.
Clare V. for Anthropologie La Plage Beach Towel
Francophiles can't miss out on this towel that reminds them right where they are—at la plage. Plus, this vintage-inspired towel is eco-friendly.
Ban.do Beach, Please! Superbloom Beach Towel
If you missed the superbloom this year, worry not, because it's right here on this beach towel. We love its retro colors and style.
Slowtide Mahina Leaf Print Beach Towel
We're digging the color scheme of this tropical leaf print beach towel. It's made of a soft cotton velour.
Slowtide Camper Beach Towel
Embrace Southwestern style with this geometric beach towel. It's made of a comfy cotton and has a loop for hanging.
Capri Fouta Beach Towel
This Turkish towel comes in six different eye-catching shades. You get an even better deal if you purchase a set of two or four.
