Chris and Andrew Cuomo's Latest Sibling Moment Is Guaranteed to Warm Hearts

Of all their on-screen moments together, Chris Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo's TV chat on Wednesday night may have been their sweetest.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the CNN host and governor of New York's brotherly antics on television helped to provide some comedic relief through the state's most challenging times, including when Chris and his family members also contracted the virus. However, in the wake of coronavirus rates falling in New York, phases of reopening unfolding and Andrew ending his daily press briefings, the siblings shared a heartfelt moment on Chris' eponymous show Wednesday night as they acknowledged each other's work.
As Chris told his older brother, "Me having you on the show is an unusual thing. We've never really done it, but this was an unusual time and there were unusual needs and you stepped up in an unusual way that really was created by a vacuum of power on the federal level. You're not the only one—there were other governors. You've been very good and collaborative with [Larry] Hogan down in Maryland and [Gretchen] Whitmer and [Richard] DeWine and the ones up in the northeast region."
He continued telling Andrew, "These unusual times have demonstrated some unusual characteristics in people and of course I won't always be able to keep habing you on this show. It'll never be seen as fair in people's eyes and we both get that and that's ok, that you got plenty of people to talk to."
Chris pointed out that this month is a "big month" for the brothers as it's the month of their parent's anniversary and their late father, Mario Cuomo's birthday.
Speaking of their dad, Chris told Andrew, "This is what he always wanted. He was proud when you became governor because of what he knew you'd do...Remember that whole talk he gave us about 'I'm not proud, I don't believe in pride, Pride's a deadly sin…What he wanted to see is what you'd do with the opportunity and everything that he ever said mattered to him about public service is what you demonstrated right here and right now during this period when your state needed it most and I hear it all the time."
Continuing to acknowledge his brother's work, Chris said, "I just hope you recognize what even I'm able to recognize being spawned from the same wolf pack—I hope you are able to appreciate what you did in your state and what it means for the rest of the country now and what it will always mean to those who love and care about you the most."
"I'm wowed by what you did and, more importantly, I'm wowed by how you did it," Chris candidly said. "This was very hard. I know it's not over, but obviously I love you as a brother. Obviously I'll never be objective. Obviously I think you're the best politician in the country, but I hope you feel good about what you did for your people because I know they appreciate it. Nothing's perfect. You'll have your critics, but I've never seen anything like what you did and that's why I'm so happy to have had you on the show and I hope you know that."
Returning to their usual style of banter, Andrew pointed out, "We're not big on sweet talk."
Chris interjected, "That was pretty sweet."
Andrew agreed, "That was sweet. I wonder who wrote it."
But, more seriously, the governor reflected on their dad's stance of making a difference regardless of what people said. He also noted that when he couldn't sleep at night, Andrew would think of what his dad would say and Mario "spoke to me."
"I'm comfortable with what I did," Andrew said of his working during the pandemic. "I think we saved tens of thousands of lives."
Before their time together on the air ended, Andrew also praised his brother for doing "what is right."
"What you do is the same," he told Chris. "You're doing the right thing and that's all we can do. Love you. Go to work."