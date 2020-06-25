Russell Crowe’s Kids Decided to Social Distance Separately From Him For This Hilarious Reason

Russell Crowe's kids are on to something.

During his virtual visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Australian actor revealed that his teenage sons Charles and Tennyson have been social distancing in Sydney while he's been in the bush, adding that his kids had a hilarious reason for choosing The Emerald City.

"I was talking with my boys—and they kept the schools open here for quite a while, so there was a bit of confusion there about where people were going to go an all that," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "And then, at the end of the day, my kids decided to isolate in Sydney. I was a little affronted because it's the bush. We got the wide-open spaces. We got all of these amazing things up here."

"But they were like, ‘No, no, dad, we've made the decision that in a pandemic, we're going to isolate in the most populous part of the country surrounded by the areas that have the most infections,'" Crowe continued. "And I'm like, ‘Guys, can I ask why?' And my youngest one, who is just too honest, said, ‘Uber Eats.'"