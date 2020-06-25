Kelly Clarkson Shares Struggle With Depression in Candid Conversation With Demi Lovato

Kelly Clarkson applauded Demi Lovato for speaking about mental health on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I love how open you are about mental health because I have similar issues, and I suffer from depression," the 38-year-old singer began. "I think a lot of people, especially in the creative world or just from childhood even, [are] kind of trained to just keep going and 'you can handle it,' especially as a woman it's like, 'Don't let them see you sweat.'"

The American Idol alumna then discussed how "not everybody is as vulnerable" and expressed how sharing her struggles can be helpful for fans in terms of making them feel like they're not alone.

Lovato praised Clarkson for being "courageous" and "genuine," too.

"You were, like, the first idol that I ever had, and I wouldn't be the artist or even the person that I am with being so outspoken, and vulnerable, and fearless if I hadn't had you to look up to," the 27-year-old singer replied.

Clarkson then acknowledged that her mental health journey "takes work."

"Like, even when you overcome something, they're like, 'OK, she's already overcome it.' I'm like, 'No, no that's a daily effort in, like, trying to be positive….That's not, like, a given. Like, you're just over it, and you went to some magical therapy session, and it's over,'" the "Stronger" star continued. "I think that's a daily thing that you work at and a daily thing that I work at."