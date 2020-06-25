Get Ready: Baby Shark Is Becoming a Musical Animated Series on Nickelodeon

Baby Shark is becoming a TV show. Sorry the song is stuck in your head after reading that sentence.

Currently titled Baby Shark's Big Show!, Nickelodeon is making the pop culture phenomenon into an animated preschool series. The series is co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio and SmartStudy, the entertainment company behind the children's brand Pinkfong. The animated series will be 26 half-hour episodes and follow Baby Shark and his best friend William as they go on comedic adventures in the community of Carnivore Cove. They'll meet new friends and sing original songs along the way.